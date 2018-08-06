Redskins Training Camp: Day 12

RICHMOND, Va. – For the first time since January, it’s a game week for the Redskins.

On Thursday, Washington opens up preseason play at the Patriots. One would think the team is already preparing for the Super Bowl Runner-ups, right?

Jay Gruden begs to differ. “We’re still focusing on what we do right now, as far as our situational work and getting our practice in and our reps in. We won’t focus on the game until Wednesday,” Gruden said.

“But today and tomorrow, it’ll be strictly, and Tuesday, it will be strictly be ourselves versus ourselves.”

