Redskins announce first unofficial depth chart of the season

RICHMOND, Va. — The Washington Redskins have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2018 season on Monday. The team’s depth chart shows which player is starting at each position and the back-ups are ranked behind.

Offensive Depth Cart

There are no surprises on most of the offensive side of the team. Offseason addition quarterback Alex Smith will be starting as the offensive gunslinger. Running backs Robert Kelley and Chris Thompson are in the top spots for the backfield with Samaje Perine and rookie Derrius Guice right behind.

Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder, and offseason addition Paul Richardson Jr. will sit at the top spots at wide receiver. “Mr. Irrelevant” Trey Quinn is right now looking from the outside in. Quinn seems to still have some work to do to make this 53 man roster when the only cuts to NFL teams will be Sept. 1st.

Defensive depth chart

The first line of defense will be second-year defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, rookie Daron Payne, and Matt Ioannidis. The Burgundy & Gold defense was ranked dead last in the NFL last season for stopping the run.

The top four linebackers are listed as all-pros Ryan Kerrigan and Zach Brown, with Preston Smith and Mason Foster rounding out the starting group.

In the secondary, Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar will be starting on opposite sides of the field with D.J. Swearinger and Montae Nicholson providing help downfield. Virginia Beach native Quin Blanding is sitting third in the strong safety position.