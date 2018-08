VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A person in Virginia Beach is dead after a single vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Mill Landing Road.

Officials say a person was found unresponsive and partially submerged in water. The person was pronounced dead later by EMS at the scene of the crash.

Speed was not a factor in the crash, according to officials.

The gender, age and name of the victim was not released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fatal Accident Crash Team