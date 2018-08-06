Outrageous! Krispy Kreme’s new ‘Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut’ available for a limited time

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Krispy Kreme has created the most outrageous doughnut ever!

Starting August 6, the chain’s newest flavor, the Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut, will be available at participating stores for a limited time.

Because the brand received such a positive response when it introduced the Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut last year, Krispy Kreme wanted to treat customers to another Reese’s collaboration.

“This is hands down the most outrageous doughnut experience we’ve created! The Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut strikes a perfect balance of taste and texture sensations with an airy chocolate doughnut, gooey caramel and peanut butter drizzle, and classic crunch of Reese’s Pieces,” said Mike Tattersfield, Chief Executive Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

The doughnut features a chocolate yeast dough that’s dipped in Hershey’s chocolate fudge icing, topped with mini Reese’s Pieces and drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter and salted caramel sauce. The flavor is inspired by the Reese’s Outrageous Bar.

