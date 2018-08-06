Norfolk records lowest crime statistics in 32 years

NORFOLK, Va. – Today, the Norfolk Police Department announced it has recorded its lowest crime statistics in 32 years.

The statistics, recorded from January 1 – July 8, 2018, show a drop in most major crimes.

The 1,194 violent crimes and 9,192 property crimes were the lowest figures since 1985.

Norfolk Police also say the 19% one-year decrease in violent crimes is the largest decline since 1998.

Total violent crime and property crime are down significantly from last year’s figures.

Here is the post on the Norfolk PD’s Facebook page: