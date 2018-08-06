Police: Newport News man charged after assaulting law officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police have charged Tavares Askew with Assault on Law Enforcement, stemming from an incident on Saturday.

Police responded to a call at a residence at 1:30 a.m., where they found the 40-year-old Askew yelling with a 31-year-old female.

The female stated that Askew forced his way into her room and punched her in the head and chest. He also choked her, according to police.

While he was being placed into custody, he spit on an officer’s arm.

In addition to the Assault on Law Enfrocement charge, Askew was also charged with Assault on Family Member and Strangulation.