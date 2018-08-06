Missing York County man found

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office say they have found a missing York County man who was in need of medication.

47-year-old Gregory Harvey was last seen on Sunday around 3 p.m. near Tide Mill Road and Moore’s Creek Drive, before being found Tuesday afternoon.

Medics treated Harvey after he was found and sent him to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Authorities had asked residents to check their property – including sheds, vehicles and boats – for Harvey. They said he was not considered dangerous.

The Tide Mill Boat Ramp was also closed as deputies used it to organize their search for Harvey.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said they could not have found him so quickly without the help of the neighbors, community and neighboring jurisdictions.