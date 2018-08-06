Man wanted for Yorktown Walmart larceny

YORKTOWN, Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a Walmart larceny.

The incident happened at the store located at 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway on August 5.

Before exiting the store, the suspect was confronted by loss prevention. He was uncooperative and left the area prior to the arrival of law enforcement, according to police.

The man left in a older gold Honda Wagon.

If you or anyone you know has information, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.