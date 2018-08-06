Man to serve two life sentences for 1984 Virginia Beach rape charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rubin Slade was given two life sentences on Monday after pleading guilty in February to rape charges in two cases that happened in 1984.

Police identified Slade as a suspect after officials retested the DNA they had taken from both victims’ PERK (sexual assault) kits the nights of the crimes.

Officials resubmitted the DNA samples to the Tidewater Laboratory of the Bureau of Forensic Science on May 2, 2014, and a search of that foreign DNA profile against the Virginia DNA Data Bank indicated that the DNA was Slade’s, according to officials.

This is when detectives executed a search warrant and obtained Slade’s DNA through buccal swabs in August 2014.

Slade committed the first of the two rapes on September 26, 1984.

Officials say around 3:30 a.m., he awoke his victim in her bed at her home on Kentucky Avenue after entering through the woman’s unlocked bedroom window and raped her.

The second rape he committed was on October 12, 1984.

Officials say around 10 p.m. that evening, Slade raped a woman who was heading to her car after leaving a convenience store that she had only been at for a few minutes.

Slade made the woman drive from the convenience store located at 17th and Pacific Avenue, to a dead-end street located off 24th Street. This is where he raped the woman in her car before having her drive him to the corner of 15th Street and Pacific Avenue, where he got out of the vehicle and ran.

Slade is already serving two consecutive life terms for armed bank robbery, so these sentences will run consecutively to that.