Man arrested for allegedly strangling stepdaughter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police were dispatched to Meadow Creek Drive on August 5 at 11:58 a.m. in reference to a domestic assault.

Upon arrival, officers found the 17-year-old victim complaining of shortness of breath.

She stated she had been in an altercation with her stepfather; later identified as 47-year-old Marshall Curtis.

The victim told police that Curtis grabbed her by the neck after she gave him attitude.

She was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Curtis was charged with Strangulation and Assault on Family Member.