Man arrested for allegedly strangling stepdaughter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police were dispatched to Meadow Creek Drive on August 5 at 11:58 a.m. in reference to a domestic assault.
Upon arrival, officers found the 17-year-old victim complaining of shortness of breath.
She stated she had been in an altercation with her stepfather; later identified as 47-year-old Marshall Curtis.
The victim told police that Curtis grabbed her by the neck after she gave him attitude.
She was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
Curtis was charged with Strangulation and Assault on Family Member.
37.087082 -76.473012