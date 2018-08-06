Kiwanis Clubs of Division 13 hosting eighth annual Shag Seafood Festival

HAMPTON, Va. – The Kiwanis Clubs of Division 13 will host the eighth annual Shag Seafood Festival on Thursday, September 27.

The indoor/outdoor event will run from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula.

Nixon Catering will be serving all-you-can-eat seafood, including shrimp, fried oysters, clam chowder, fried scallops and more.

Kiwanis members will be hosting a food drive during the event.

Advance tickets are $40 and can be purchased at Event Brite, Cozzy’s Comedy Club, The VA Peninsula Foodbank, or from Kiwanis members.

All funds raised will be used to assist child-focused projects and events supported by Kiwanis.

The Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula is located at 2401 Aluminum Ave., Hampton, VA 23661.