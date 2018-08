Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va - Busch Gardens Williamsburg is the place to be this summer. Lasers, pyrotechnics, a popular neon dance troupe, cool zones, Freak shakes and tie-dyed crepes, plus more exciting offerings will overload your senses.

For information on Busch Gardens’ Summer Nights or the new membership program, please visit buschgardens.com/williamsburg or call (757) 229-4386.

Presented by Busch Gardens Williamsburg