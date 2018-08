HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Roads Soul Music Festival will return to the Hampton Coliseum on Saturday, October 27.

The festival, which begins at 7:30 p.m., will feature several notable acts.

The lineup includes artists Bobby Brown, RBRM: Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike, Bell Biv Devoe, Babyface and Next.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, and at the Hampton Coliseum Box Office.