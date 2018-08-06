Hampton Police investigate shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting that happened Monday around 12:30 a.m.

Officials tell News 3 officers came across a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on-scene in the 800 block of LaSalle Avenue.

The man was transferred to a hospital where he is in stable condition after being treated for his injury.

Police are still investigating the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

If anyone has information that will help police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111.

