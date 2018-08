NORFOLK, Va. – Police were called to Fire Station 14 on Norview Ave at approximately 3:20 a.m. Saturday after a gunshot victim arrived at the station.

The 22-year-old man was then taken to Sentara Nofolk General Hospital.

He is expected to be okay.

This case is still under investiagtion.

Anyone with information is asked to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.