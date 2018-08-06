Gun detected at Norfolk International Airport by TSA

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was found to be caring a gun in Norfolk International Airport by the Transportation Security Administration on Monday.

Airport officials said the gun was detected at a TSA checkpoint on the woman when she was helping her father to a gate for his flight. TSA observed a .38 caliber handgun in her bag. It was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber.

The woman did have a “gate pass” from the airline to enable her to escort her father to his gate for his flight when her gun was allegedly located at the checkpoint.

After airport police responded, the woman was cited with a weapons charge, and her interference with checkpoint procedures resulted in the temporary closure of the checkpoint while officials dealt with the loaded gun incident.

This was the 15th gun to be found at a TSA checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport in 2018.