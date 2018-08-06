× First Warning Forecast: Summertime Storms

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are starting to see scattered rain and storms pop up this afternoon with heavy downpours, lightning, and some hail mixed in. These will stay very scattered through the day with most of the area making it through the day without a lot of rain. We are heating up to the upper 80s this afternoon but once you add in the humidity we will be feeling like the upper 90s and even a few spots feeling like the triple digits. Once the sun sets tonight most of the rain will be out of our area and the sky will clear overnight.

Highs will warm into the low 90s tomorrow and Wednesday. Afternoon heat index values will climb to near 100. We will see sunshine in the morning with clouds building by midday. Showers and storms will pop up again each afternoon.

Highs will drop into the upper 80s for the end of the week. It will still be humid with heat index values in the 90s. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers/storms possible. Highs will slip into the mid 80s, closer to normal, this weekend. The best chance for rain will be Thursday as a cold front moves through the area bringing us a 40% chance of rain.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 6th

1918 Richmond High Temp 107

1986 F1 Tornado Nottoway Co

1993 Historic Tornado Outbreak: Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia

Tropical Update

We are watching a non-tropical, surface low pressure system centered about 1200 miles southwest of the Azores. Environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for the low to acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics while it moves little over the next day or so. By Monday afternoon, the low is expected to move toward the north or NNE and continue that motion through Tuesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%).

