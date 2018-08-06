Fatal Patrick Henry Drive crash results in Manslaughter charge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – 37-year-old Jason Thomas has been charged with DUI Manslaughter after Friday night’s two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a Newport News man.

The crash occurred in the area of Denbigh Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive around 8:33 p.m.

Police say the adult male driver of a grey Jeep Cherokee, 36-year-old Daniel Hoage, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person inside the Jeep at the time of the crash.

Thomas, who was driving a white Nissan Sentra, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that Thomas ran a red light traveling southbound on Stoney Creek. He continued to go southbound and was eventually struck by Hoage on Patrick Henry Drive.

Thomas was charged with DWI 1st Offense, DUI Manslaughter, Driving without License 1st Offense and Failure to Obey Highway Sign.