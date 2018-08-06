Family of five displaced after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Five people have been displaced after a house fire in the 200 block of Catalpa Court Monday morning.

The call came in at 11:35 a.m. Units from Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from a second story window.

The residents had evacuated themselves before firefighters arrived at the scene.

The fire was confined to one upstairs room and a hallway; however, the entire home sustained smoke damage.

Crews called the fire under control at 12:09 p.m. There were no injuries.

The American Red Cross will assist the two adults and three children who have been displaced.

Suffolk Police provided traffic control while crews worked the incident. Part of the road was closed to make room for emergency equipment.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office will handle the investigation.

