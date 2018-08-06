× Double shooting in Isle of Wight leaves home riddled with bullet holes

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va.- A man is still in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting Friday night sent two men to the ER.

Deputies tell News 3 it happened in the Smithfield Heights area. Officers were called to the scene after neighbors reported hearing several gunshots near Melissa Drive and Smithfield Heights Lane.

On scene deputies recovered 9mm shell casings and shell casings from an assault rifle. Two men, in their late teens/early twenties showed up to the hospital shortly after with gunshot wounds. One is still at Sentara Norfolk General being treated for wounds to the abdomen and pelvic region.

Deputies were out in the area all weekend and their investigation shows there was an altercation where one man pulled out a long gun and started firing. Another person returned fire and even struck a house nearby. The shootout remains a mystery as to who fired which weapon and how many people total were involved.

When police got on scene, all parties were gone. Deputies tell News 3 this is the second shooting in this neighborhood in the last 6 months. They are urging anyone with information to call the crime line.

There is no suspect description at this time. Police are still investigating exactly what happened and who is responsible.

The public is encouraged to call the crime line at 1-888- LOCK U UP to report any information that might be helpful to police.