YORK COUNTY, Va. — Deputies of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for a York County man who is missing and in need of medication.

Officials said they are searching for Gregory Harvey, 47, who was last seen on Sunday around 3 p.m. near Tide Mill Road and Moore’s Creek Drive.

Harvey is described as 5′ 4″ in height, weighing between 110 — 120 pounds. He no longer has a mustache.

If you have seen him or do see him, please YPSO asks you to please call 9-1-1.