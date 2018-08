CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Crews with the Chesapeake Fire Department are working a fire at a home in the 2000 block of Pine Forest Lane Monday evening.

The fire was called under control at 5:02 p.m.

Authorities say the fire started in the home’s detached garage and one man sustained burn injuries as a result of the fire. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment; the extent of his injuries is unknown.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

