HAMPTON, Va. - Virginia State Police was called to investigate a body that was found floating in a drainage ditch at approximately 7:56 p.m. Sunday night.

Police was alerted when several witnesses discovered the body at the off-ramp of eastbound I-64 to westbound Mercury Boulevard, according to authorities.

The male was found to be deceased when police arrived at the scene.

Cause has yet to be determined.