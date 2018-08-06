61-year-old shot multiple times in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police is investigating after a 61-year-old was shot multiple times Saturday around 10 p.m.

The shooting was in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road and the man was transported to a hospital for the nonlife-threatening injuries he received, according to officials.

The man told police he was standing outside when the suspect, who was known to the victim, approached and started firing several shots, striking him multiple times.

While the reason for the shooting is still under investigation, police describe the suspect as a black man in his mid 30’s, who is about 5’7″ tall.

If you or anyone you know has information that will help police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111