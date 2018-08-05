William & Mary head football coach Jimmye Laycock to retire after 2018 season

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Legendary William & Mary head football coach Jimmye Laycock announced that he will retire following the 2018 season.

Laycock has been the head coach for the Tribe since 1980.

“Coaching the William & Mary program is a tremendous honor,” said Laycock. “I have always taken a great deal of pride in leading my alma mater and have been grateful for the opportunity to work with such tremendous young men. Any success we have had is shared among all the great assistant coaches and the thousands of outstanding student-athletes who have come through our program. This was obviously a difficult decision, but the time was right to make this announcement. That being said, I can assure you that the coming season has my full attention and preparing this team will have my complete focus.”

Laycock played for the Tribe before he began his coaching career at William & Mary under legendary coaches Marv Levy and Lou Hotz.

The 70-year-old holds the University’s football record for all-time leader in career wins. He also made 10 NCAA playoff appearances during his tenure, making the semi-finals both in 2004 and 2009.

“It is rare that one individual can have such a monumental impact on a university, but Coach Laycock has left an indelible mark on William & Mary,” said Tribe Director of Athletics Samantha K. Huge. “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Coach, and his tenure stands as a testament to the principle of Tribe Athletics that excellence in athletics and academics go hand in hand. The contributions of his former players to their communities and to the world are his greatest legacy. We look forward to celebrating his contributions throughout the fall, though I am confident Coach will be focused on his team and leading them to a successful 2018 campaign.”

More about Laycock and his time at William & Mary can be found here.

