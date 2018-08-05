Suspects apprehended during York-Poquoson commercial business alarm call

YORK-POQUOSON, Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for an alarm at G.I. Joe’s in the 2300 block of George Washington Memorial Highway early this morning.

Police arrived on scene at 3:13 a.m. and found the back door of the business open. Two male suspects barricaded themselves inside the building, even after Virginia State Police arrived on scene with a K-9 officer.

A lieutenant located a suspicious vehicle at a building south of G.I. Joe’s at 3:54 a.m., and took a juvenile female into custody.

At 4:26 a.m. the two male suspects attempted to flee out of the back of the building, and deputies took them into custody.