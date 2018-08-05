Shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard leaves one injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in the 300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.
Dispatchers received a call at 2:26 a.m. for gunshots. On arrival at the scene, police located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. The shooting appears to have resulted from a dispute, according to police.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This case remains under investigation. If you or anyone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
36.845294 -75.976032