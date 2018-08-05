Shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard leaves one dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard that left one man dead.

Dispatchers received a call at 2:26 a.m. for gunshots. On arrival at the scene, police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. The shooting appears to have resulted from a dispute, according to police.

The man was transported to a hospital where he later died. His name has not been released by police.

This case remains under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.