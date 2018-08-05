Residential fire displaces 3 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Three adults are displaced this morning following a fire that damaged their home in the Deep Creek section of the city.

The Chesapeake Fire Department received a call at 4:33 a.m. for a fire in the 2400 block of Youngman Road. Arriving six minutes later, they found fire and smoke showing from a two-story home.

Firefighters contained the fire to the room of origin, but smoke damage was widespread throughout the home. The fire was brought under control at 4:58 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the displaced occupants have made lodging arrangements.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause.