Redskins’ fan appreciation day brought crowds and smiles

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saturday was circled on many calendars of Washington Redskin fans for months. It was fan appreciation day at training camp for team's most loyal spectators to see the team up close and personal before the start of the 2018 season.

There were performances by the "First Ladies of Washington" - the Redskin Cheerleaders, and the Washington Redskins Marching Band.

Players got to sign autographs after the afternoon practice which made many fans smile and show off how much they are a fan of the Burgundy & Gold.