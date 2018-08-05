Newport News shooting leaves one injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into an emergency room early this morning.

Dispatchers received a call for gunshots heard in the area of Denbigh Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive at 12:01 a.m., then received a call from a medic at a local hospital emergency room at 12:07 a.m. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and his condition was reported to be life-threatening.

It was reported that the victim was driving in the area of Denbigh Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive when another vehicle pulled up beside him and began shooting. The victim was struck multiple times.

Due to the victim’s condition, he was transported to a different hospital for further treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you or anyone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.