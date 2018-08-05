From retirements to promotions, Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office recognizes achievements

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The first week of August for the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office was one of recognizing the accomplishments of new officers and remembering those who will be leaving the force.

The ceremony held at the Law Enforcement Training Academy on August 2 honored and recognized 11 officers who were promoted and five who are retiring.

Promotions at the ceremony ranged from the rank of corporal to undersheriff, with Virginia House Del. Barry Knight, as an honorary guest, congratulating those who had been promoted.

“I know you will continue to make the Sheriff’s Office the standard the Commonwealth needs to see,” said Del. Knight.

The VBSO went also into details about those who were honored for retiring at the ceremony. The retirements included two civilians, one deputy, one sergeant

and former Undersheriff Bruce Benson, who served the City of Virginia Beach for more than 23-years, including 15 with the Virginia Beach Police Department and eight and a half with VBSO.

“We want to say thank you. You will be remembered,” said Chief Deputy of Operations Victoria Thomson about those retiring. “We are all always going to stand behind you and we are always going to honor you.”

The retirees in all served a combined total of 70 years and seven months with the Virginia Beach Sheriffs Office.