First Warning Forecast: The heat is on!

The heat is on to start the work week.

Mostly clear skies overnight. Warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s.

High pressure continues to build in Monday which should keep us mainly dry and hot. Highs will warm to 90 with heat index values near 98 degrees. Most of the day should remain dry, with just an afternoon isolated shower or storm.

A very similar day on tap for Tuesday. It will be a bit more humid, with heat index values near 101. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be our hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s and heat index values around 106 degrees. Make sure you take the proper precautions if you are to be out and about. This is dangerous heat.

A cold front will move in for Thursday with a better chance for showers an storms. It will also be a bit milder with highs in the mid 80s.

We will continue with a very summer-like pattern into the weekend with showers and storms possible in the afternoon.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low pressure system centered about 1050 miles west-southwest of the Azores continues to produce limited shower activity. Environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for the low to acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics while it moves little over the next day or so, and then moves north-northeastward through Tuesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: low…20%

* Formation chance through 5 days: low…20%

