Chesapeake Police searching for suspects in McDonald’s robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is seeking information on two men who robbed a McDonald’s on Western Branch Boulevard early this morning.

At 3:34 a.m., two suspects climbed through the drive-through window. A gun was displayed at the store manager and the suspects demanded money.

After receiving the money, the suspects fled through the rear of the store on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a black man in his 20s wearing a blue or black sweatshirt, a hat with a red rim, and a red bandana covering the bottom of his face. He was reportedly 6’2″ and heavyset.

The second suspect, who displayed the gun, is described as a black man in his 20s wearing a black sweatshirt with a camo hood, a black bandana covering the bottom of his face and black sweatpants. He was reportedly 5’8″.