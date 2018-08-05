Chesapeake Fire Department ‘fills the boot’ for Muscular Dystrophy Association

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department is donning their hi-vis vests – and taking off their boots – to collect money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association with their “Fill the Boot” campaign.

According to a tweet by the department, firefighters will be at various businesses throughout the city to collect money for the association, which aims to find a cure for the neuromuscular disease. Their campaign began August 3.

This year, firefighters cannot collect money at intersections due to a December 2017 ordinance that restricts “loitering” in traffic lanes of public roads. Instead, they will be located at businesses, as in the pictures above.