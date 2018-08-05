A Hokie Hub has formed in the Redskins locker room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - When Tim Settle got the call that he was going to be a Washington Redskin, it felt surreal.

Settle grew up in Manassas, a suburb town within reach of Redskins Park. "It was definitely a dream come true," Settle told News 3.

When he found out home, would be his home, Settle says he and the family "Were jumping around, and running around."

The jumping would continue that day, especially with his high school teammate Greg Stroman getting the call to the Redskins in the seventh round.

"God does things for a reason, I can't explain it," said Settle. Stroman was just as shocked. "It's definitely crazy how that works, I was almost speechless when it happened, Stroman said.

Now, the two team up together on their third straight team. Joining them is Adonis Alexander, a lengthy cornerback who the 'Skins took in the Supplemental Draft.

"That's crazy to have all of them here. This about to Virginia Tech all over again for real," said Alexander.