PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Red Cross is assisting three people who were displaced by a house fire Saturday around 8 p.m.

Officials tell News 3 the fire happened in the 1500 block of Highland Avenue. And that when fire units arrived, they found fire coming from the first-floor windows on the front and side of the home.

No injuries were reported and no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.