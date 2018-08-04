Redskins Training Camp: Day 10

RICHMOND, Va. – After a day and a half of rest, the Redskins reconvene for a Saturday afternoon practice.

Couple nice weather and a solo session, and then sprinkle on top the Redskins annual ‘Fan Appreciation Day’, and you’ll get a packed crowd.

Saturday will bring out fans from all over Virginia, and Jay Gruden has some pad popping planned for the crowd.

“I might do some more live [drills] type things for twos and threes and all that stuff, but it’s just hopefully more people come out, be more energetic for the players,” said head coach Jay Gruden. “I know that we’re going to push pretty hard on Saturday.”

