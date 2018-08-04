Portsmouth Police investigating after gunshot victim walks into hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating an alleged shooting after a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound early this morning.

Dispatch received the 911 call at 2:58 a.m. The shooting is believed to have occurred in the 1900 block of Victory Boulevard.

The status of the man’s injuries is unknown, and no additional information is available at this time.

If you or someone you know has any information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.