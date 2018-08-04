Portsmouth man dies after being shot in a Planet Fitness parking lot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 33-year-old man was killed in Portsmouth during a shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say Rodney J Anderson was shot in a parking lot at 1907 Victory Blvd. before being driven by a personal vehicle to Maryview Hospital. He would later die at the hospital from his injuries.

The address given by Portsmouth Police matches that of an address for a Planet Fitness parking lot.

Police are still investigating this incident.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠.

Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.