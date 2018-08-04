One dead in Portsmouth single-vehicle crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man is dead after a single-vehicle, single-occupant motor vehicle crash on I-264 West.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday, Virginia State Police responded to the crash, which happened west of Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth.

The driver of a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver, 22-year-old Jamal Al Britt, swerved, over corrected and ran off the roadway, striking a light pole in the gore area.

Britt was transported to Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Police are still investigating the crash.