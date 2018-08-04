Newseum apologizes for ‘Fake News’ shirts: ‘We made a mistake’

The Newseum in Washington DC, a monument to journalism and the First Amendment, has removed from its gift shop shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Fake News,” saying stocking the items was a “mistake.”

The museum pulled the shirts and issued an apology on Saturday – a day after criticism erupted from both the public and journalists for selling a shirt with a catchphrase used by President Donald Trump to disparage the media.

“We made a mistake and we apologize. A free press is an essential part of our democracy and journalists are not the enemy of the people,” the statement read.