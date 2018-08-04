One dead in Newport News motorcycle accident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are responding after a serious accident involving a motorcycle that struck a tree ended in the motorcyclist’s death.
Dispatchers received the call at 10:06 a.m. for the crash, which occurred at the intersection of City Center Boulevard and Nat Turner Boulevard.
The 23-year-old driver was transported by medics to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
A large part of City Center Boulevard was shut down from Warwick Boulevard to Jefferson Avenue, and all eastbound traffic on City Center Boulevard is blocked due to the accident.