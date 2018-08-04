Newport News investigating shooting on Marcus Drive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a shooting in the 900 block of Marcus Drive early this morning.

A call for shots fired came in at 2:50 a.m., and the call was immediately upgraded to a shooting. When police arrived, they found two females that had been shot suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

One of the victims is 22 and the other is 29. Their resident addresses are currently unknown, and both victims were inside a vehicle when the shooting occurred.

They were transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.