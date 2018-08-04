Missing James City County man found safe

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – James City County resident Richard Homiczewski, 77, has been found safe.

Homiczewski was believed to have been missing when he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. At the time, he had been walking on Tay River in the Ford’s Colony neighborhood near his home, according to officials in the county.

Police told media that Homiczewski was found around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Homiczewski required medication that he did not have with him at the time of his disappearance.

It is not known how or where officials found Homiczewski.