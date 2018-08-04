Mingle with a cheetah at Virginia Zoo’s Cocktails & Conversation event

NORFOLK, Va. — A business networking event will be held at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, and it will include mingling with local professionals and residents, plus talking a cheetah.

Drinks, conversation and Mary Wykstra, Director of Action for Cheetahs in Kenya, will be involved in the event that is on August 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who attend will also get to interact with a full-grown cheetah who will meet the audience after a presentation by Wykstra.

Wykstra will speak about the species and measures taken to protect their future, according to the Virginia Zoo.

The Virginia Zoo says this is a great event for businesses and co-workers as a team building experience with it only costing $15 per person.

There will be a cash bar and complimentary hors-d’oeuvres.

The event is being held to raise money for Action for Cheetahs in Kenya.

For more information about the event, click here.

Information about the event speaker:

Mary Wykstra, Director of Action for Cheetahs in Kenya, as experience in both Kenya and in Namibia with data collection, cheetah research techniques, capture and immobilization, community development and education. She works within the local communities in Kenya to initiate programs in research, community development and education. Wykstra coordinates all research and community development activities related to cheetah conservation research.