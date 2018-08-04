× First Warning Forecast: Tracking heat, humidity and mostly dry weather

Many of us have missed the showers and storms today, but keeping a slight 20 percent chance to see some as we head through this evening. It’s definitely been more humid today and it’s going to get even worse.

Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low and mid 70s. High pressure continues to build in which should keep us mainly dry and hot for Sunday. Highs will warm to near 90, but will feel like the mid and upper 90s with the humidity. Partly to mostly sunny skies with just a 20 percent chance for a pop-up shower or storm.

Even warmer on Monday. Highs will warm to 90 with heat index values near 98 degrees. Most of the day should remain dry, with just an afternoon shower or storm. A little bit better of a chance to see some afternoon scattered showers and storms on Tuesday. It will be very hot and humid, with highs reaching 90 and heat index values in the triple digits.

A very similar day on tap for Wednesday. I think this will be our hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s and heat index values around 103 degrees. Make sure you take the proper precautions if you are to be out and about. This is dangerous heat.

We will continue with a very summer-like pattern into the weekend with showers and storms possible in the afternoon.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Shower activity associated with a non-tropical low pressure system centered about 850 miles west-southwest of the Azores remains limited. However, the low could gradually acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics while it moves southwestward over the next day or two, and then lifts back to the northeast and remains over warm water through Tuesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: low…20%

* Formation chance through 5 days: low…30%

Meteorologist April Loveland

