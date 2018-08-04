Firehouse Subs holds H2O for Heroes collection drive

NORFOLK, Va. – Firehouse Subs will exchange one medium sub for a 24-pack of bottled water in its seventh annual H2O For Heroes bottled water collection drive today.

As a brand founded by firemen, Firehouse Subs hosts the one-day drive to offer lifesaving support and relief to first responders and vulnerable citizens who have an imperative need for protection against dehydration and other heat-related situations. More than 768,000 bottles of water were donated during last year’s collection efforts; in 2018, the brand hopes to increase collections by 10 percent.

“As former firefighters, my brother, Chris, and I know firsthand the risks first responders face, the dangerous conditions they encounter and the very real need to be properly equipped when responding to an emergency,” said Firehouse Subs Co-Founder Robin Sorensen. “Through the H2O for Heroes program, we’re proud to provide water that will aid hundreds of first responders and their communities. Some people may not consider water a life-saving tool, but to a firefighter performing physically strenuous tasks in extreme temperatures, as well as those they serve, it is an essential resource.”

According to a release, all of the area’s 15+ Firehouse Subs restaurants will be participating in the drive.

