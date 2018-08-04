77-year-old man missing in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – James City County resident Richard Homiczewski, 77, is missing.

Homiczewski was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning walking on Tay River in the Ford’s Colony neighborhood near his home, according to officials in the county.

Homiczewski was last seen wearing a button-down plaid shirt, khaki pants and white tennis shoes, according to county officials.

Police say Homiczewski requires medication that he does not have with him.

If you see Homiczewski, please contact James City County Police at 757-566-0112.