Why can’t older generations land jobs?

NORFOLK, Va. – Age plus work experience equals – a good job candidate right?

Marilyn Garfin would disagree with that simple phrase, “I must have sent my resume out to 50 to 100 different companies”, she said.

Garfin said the struggle is real for unemployed seniors as she has been job hunting for more than a year.

“It’s very upsetting because I really and truly want to work, I don’t care if it’s part-time or full-time,” she said.

Garfin has worked all her life, she was the former owner of The New York Deli, in Portsmouth and she and her husband Stan Garfin owned a direct mail marketing business before they both retired.

Now, Marilyn wants to jump back into the workforce. She thought that having run a restaurant working 16 hours a day would demonstrate her work ethic, but she is not getting any call backs. She believes that once employers see the year she graduated high school they just move on.

